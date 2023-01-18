UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Implements Prohibition On Private Usury Business

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Punjab govt implements prohibition on private usury business

The Punjab government has implemented prohibition on doing private usury business and the gazette notification of "The Punjab Prohibition of Interest Loans Act 2022" has been issued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has implemented prohibition on doing private usury business and the gazette notification of "The Punjab Prohibition of Interest Loans Act 2022" has been issued.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi stated that after the enforcement of law a ban has been imposed on doing private usury business across Punjab, adding that no one can make any transaction with regard to private usury across the province.

The CM asserted that those found involved in doing private usury business will be brought in the stern grip of law, adding that the one found involved in doing private usury business will be awarded ten years punishment along with Rs. 5 lac fine.

After the enforcement of law the one receiving money from private usury in the past will now only return the real amount and will not have to pay additional amount as interest to the lender.

The CM informed that the case will be registered for demanding additional amount as an interest in addition to the real amount. Any citizen can visit a police station and get an FIR registered against those doing usury business. The CM highlighted that many houses will be saved from getting ruined after the enforcement of Prohibition of Interest Loans Act and maintained that interest is a curse. He added that with the enforcement of prohibition law with regard to doing private usury business is also a service to the religion islam.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Police Station Fine Visit Money FIR From

Recent Stories

PPP, PTI workers clash over controversies involvin ..

PPP, PTI workers clash over controversies involving results of LG polls

17 minutes ago
 ECP bound to make arrangements for free, fair elec ..

ECP bound to make arrangements for free, fair elections:Special Assistant to Pri ..

25 seconds ago
 Hamza Shahbaz proposes committee members names

Hamza Shahbaz proposes committee members names

26 seconds ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v New Zealand 1st ODI scores

28 seconds ago
 Food additives associated with increased risk of d ..

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

29 seconds ago
 One dies as elevator collapsed at plaza in Lahore

One dies as elevator collapsed at plaza in Lahore

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.