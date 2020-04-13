Punjab govt imposes ban on unnecessary departmental expenditures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on unnecessary expenditures of provincial departments along with placing a ban on new recruitments, the release of supplementary grants, purchase of new vehicles and other luxurious items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on unnecessary expenditures of provincial departments along with placing a ban on new recruitments, the release of supplementary grants, purchase of new vehicles and other luxurious items.

However, the recruitment of doctors and other staff would be allowed in the health department, say's a handout issued here on Monday.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht directed the departments to strictly follow financial discipline and austerity measures as an unusual situation was being faced by the government due to coronavirus pandemic. He said that Rs18 billion tax relief had been given along with the provision of more than Rs15 billion to the Health department and PDMA.

He said that this was in addition to the provision of Rs10 billion for the financial aid of the deserving people, adding that that people would also be given relief in Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The minister asserted the government was fully focused to control coronavirus as well as to provide best treatment facilities to the citizens. Similarly, provision of PPEs and other necessary material to doctors and paramedics was a part of governmental priorities, he added. Punjab had to deal with the challenge of coronavirus while living within its financial resources and this was the reason that the government was reviewing ADP (Annual Development Programme) and other expenditures, he continued.

Secretary Finance briefed about the financial situation of the province.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired a meeting at CM's Office on Monday to review the financial situation and future roadmap of the province. The meeting reviewed the proposal of administering development work in cities through the resources of development authorities.

Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of Finance and P&D departments and others attended the meeting.