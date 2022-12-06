UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Imposes Environmental Emergency To Reduce Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Punjab govt imposes environmental emergency to reduce smog

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has imposed an environmental emergency in Lahore and other cities to reduce smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has imposed an environmental emergency in Lahore and other cities to reduce smog.

The smog has been declared a calamity.

There is a ban on burning crop residues across Punjab. The CM ordered to ensure effective implementation of the plan designed to reduce smog and said that action should be taken to control the factors that cause smog. The EPD, transport, industries departments and administrative officers should go to the field as any failure to implement the ongoing SOPs to reduce smog will not be tolerated, he added.

He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those who set fire to crop residues. Legal action should also be continued against smog-emitting vehicles, he added. He said that the anti-smog squad should regularly check smog-emitting vehicles in the city. Anti-smog squad should ensure checking of vehicles at the entrances of Lahore city, he added.

He said farmers will be provided with a modern harvester "Hepper Seed" to destroy crop residues. Transfer of all brick kilns to zigzag technology should also be ensured, he further said.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Technology Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

49 minutes ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

49 minutes ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

49 minutes ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

50 minutes ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

60 minutes ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.