Punjab govt imposes harsher penalties on kite flying, making

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on kite flying, declaring kite making, flying, and transportation as non-bailable offences.

This decision comes with amendments to the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Act 2007, which now imposes stricter penalties, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department, the new regulations also criminalize the production, use, and distribution of metallic string, wire, and sharp-coated string, which are used in kite flying.

As per the amendments, individuals caught flying kites will face 3 to 5 years in prison, a fine of Rs 2 million, or both. Failure to pay the fine could result in an additional year of imprisonment. Kite makers and transporters will face even harsher penalties, with 5 to 7 years in prison, a fine of Rs 5 million, or both. Failure to pay this fine could lead to an additional 2 years of imprisonment, added the spokesperson.

The amended law also outlines specific penalties for minors caught kite flying. On the first offence, they will receive a warning; on the second, a fine of Rs 50,000; and on the third, a fine of Rs 100,000. If the child is unable to pay, the fine will be collected from their parents or guardians. A fourth offence will result in punishment under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, which includes imprisonment.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that these measures are crucial to preventing this dangerous practice, which poses a serious threat to human lives. The increased penalties are expected to deter individuals from participating in this deadly activity, said the spokesperson. The amendments have been approved by the Provincial Cabinet and will now be presented before the Punjab Assembly for approval.

