Punjab Govt Imposes Section 144
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) To maintain law and order, the Punjab Home Department Friday issued a notification enforcing Section 144 across the province.
All forms of protests, gatherings, rallies, processions, and sit-ins are strictly prohibited as per the notification.
Implementation of Section 144 will be effective for three days, from November 23 to 25.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the decision to impose Section 144 was recommended during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order. The measure aims to maintain public order and safeguard lives and property of people.
The spokesperson said public gatherings could become soft targets for terrorists amid prevailing security threats. Miscreants might exploit such assemblies to pursue anti-state activities under the guise of public demonstrations.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Muhammad Ali given additional charge as GCU VC42 seconds ago
-
District judiciary Abbottabad marks Children’s Day45 seconds ago
-
Pilgrims, under Govt scheme, to get airfare relief of Rs 1.24 bln48 seconds ago
-
Minister Arora tells British HC Punjab govt protecting religious minorities fully11 minutes ago
-
Ayub Medical College secures top position in KMU quality rankings once again11 minutes ago
-
Ramesh welcomes Sikh pilgrims at Wagha border crossing11 minutes ago
-
2 robbers given death for killing citizen21 minutes ago
-
Youth's body found21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post modernised to provide fast, affordable services: DG31 minutes ago
-
Bushra's allegations against Saudi Arabia nothing but failed attempt to save PTI's diminishing polit ..41 minutes ago
-
12 illegal fuel agencies, LPG shops sealed41 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrests street criminal, recovers stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and weapon41 minutes ago