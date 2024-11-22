Punjab govt imposes Section 144

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) To maintain law and order, the Punjab Home Department Friday issued a notification enforcing Section 144 across the province.

All forms of protests, gatherings, rallies, processions, and sit-ins are strictly prohibited as per the notification.

Implementation of Section 144 will be effective for three days, from November 23 to 25.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the decision to impose Section 144 was recommended during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order. The measure aims to maintain public order and safeguard lives and property of people.

The spokesperson said public gatherings could become soft targets for terrorists amid prevailing security threats. Miscreants might exploit such assemblies to pursue anti-state activities under the guise of public demonstrations.