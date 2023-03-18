UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Imposes Section 144 In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab government on Saturday imposed section 144 in the district Rawalpindi to control the overall law and order situation.

The Punjab government's Home Department has issued a notification for the implementation of Section 144 in Rawalpindi.

Orders were issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Punjab for immediate implementation of Section 144.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab government, there is a fear of security threats in view of the law and order situation and terrorists may target public places.

Rallies, meetings and other gatherings will not be allowed and a complete ban on gatherings of more than four people should be ensured. No person will be allowed to carry arms and enforcement of Section 144 would be for one day, March 18.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Law And Order Rawalpindi March May

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in Thosh ..

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in Thoshakhana case today

27 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s S&amp;P credit ratings rise to ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s S&amp;P credit ratings rise to A/A-1 with stable outlook

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

11 hours ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.