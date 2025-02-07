Punjab govt imposes Section 144 on Feb 8

The government of Punjab has imposed Section 144 across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The government of Punjab has imposed Section 144 across the province.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, a ban has been placed on all types of political protests, gatherings, rallies, processions and sit-ins across Punjab on Saturday, February 8.

The notification states that, given security threats, public gatherings and sit-ins could become soft targets for terrorists and miscreants might exploit public protests to carry out anti-state activities.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department stated that the decision to impose Section 144 was made based on the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and the Provincial Intelligence Committee to ensure law and order and protect human lives and property.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification for the enforcement of Section 144 and has directed extensive public awareness campaigns regarding the restrictions.