UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Imposes Smart Lockdown In Different Localities Amid Increasing Cases Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different localities amid increasing cases of Covid-19

Milk, fish shops and bakeries will remain open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm everyday while grocery shops and stores (retail) will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm seven days a week while the medical stores will remain open 24 hours for pubic service in the areas falling under “Smart-lockdown”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Following new wave of Covid-19, Punjab government decided to put smart lockdown in several localities of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab government announced new lockdown strategy, saying that 11 different areas of Lahore had been put under “smart-lockdown” amid increasing cases of Covid-19.

The shops including retail and groceries shops will follow the new directives and will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm every day. Likewise, all milk shops, fish shops and bakeries will also remain open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm seven days a week.

However, the medical stores, the new orders said, would provide services 24 hours every day.

Pakistan recorded 23 more deaths and 637 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid-19 reached to 7,000.

According to the official sources, over 319,400 patients recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has urged people to avoid social gatherings and follow the SOPs to contain the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Faisal Sultan said the country was facing a deadly second wave of the pandemic as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing every day.

The Special Assistant said a policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented only if the citizens fully cooperate with government and abide by the SOPs.

He said mini smart lockdowns have already been imposed in various parts of the country including Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said strict instructions have been issued to administrations to ensure implementation of the precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Twitter Azad Jammu And Kashmir TV All From Government Mini Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 16 documentary starring Mehwish Hayat ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC to maintain flurry of corporate activity, di ..

10 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosse ..

13 minutes ago

AC sealed hotel ,imposes fines for coronavirus SO ..

2 minutes ago

Formula One unveils biggest-ever 23-race calendar ..

2 minutes ago

India's Modi Says SCO Nations Can Emerge From Pand ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.