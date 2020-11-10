Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different localities amid increasing cases of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Following new wave of Covid-19, Punjab government decided to put smart lockdown in several localities of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab government announced new lockdown strategy, saying that 11 different areas of Lahore had been put under “smart-lockdown” amid increasing cases of Covid-19.

The shops including retail and groceries shops will follow the new directives and will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm every day. Likewise, all milk shops, fish shops and bakeries will also remain open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm seven days a week.

However, the medical stores, the new orders said, would provide services 24 hours every day.

Pakistan recorded 23 more deaths and 637 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid-19 reached to 7,000.

According to the official sources, over 319,400 patients recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has urged people to avoid social gatherings and follow the SOPs to contain the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Faisal Sultan said the country was facing a deadly second wave of the pandemic as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing every day.

The Special Assistant said a policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented only if the citizens fully cooperate with government and abide by the SOPs.

He said mini smart lockdowns have already been imposed in various parts of the country including Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said strict instructions have been issued to administrations to ensure implementation of the precautionary measures.