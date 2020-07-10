UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Imposes Smart Lockdown In Several Areas Of 7 Big Cities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in several areas of 7 big cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has announced to impose smart lockdown in different areas of the seven big cities of the province from Thursday midnight.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare department Punjab on Thursday night, lockdown would be imposed in several areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

The smart lockdown would remain intact in the these cities till July 24.

In the provincial capital, the smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas of A-2 block Township, EME Society, Chungi Amarsadhu Bazar and connected areas, Punjab Government Servant Housing Scheme, WAPDA Town, C-Block Johar Town and Green City.

Basic necessary products like food and health facilities will remain opened in the areas of smart lockdown.

The smart lockdown has been announced in the most affected areas to limit the public activities so that the spread of the coronavirus could be overcome.

