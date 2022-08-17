UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt, Imran Khan Flout Court's Orders By Refusing Gill's Custody To ICT Police: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022

Punjab govt, Imran Khan flout court's orders by refusing Gill's custody to ICT police: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said the Punjab Government had refused Shahbaz Gill's custody to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on the directives of Imran Khan, which was "violation of the court's orders".

"This is contempt of the court," she said in a news statement while reiterating the orders of the court which had approved a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, earlier in the day, on the request of the ICT police.

She said Shahbaz Gill, who was booked in a seditious case by the ICT police and "medically fit", had been abducted by the Punjab government on the directives of Imran Khan.

"Shahbaz Gill is the ICT police's prisoner and no law allows the Punjab Government to write a letter for issuance of a "Robkar" (orders of court)," she said, adding the court had given its decision and he (Shahbaz) was remanded to the ICT police custody.

She regretted that Chief Minister of Punjab did not visit to the flood-hit areas, but law could be trampled in the chief minister house for Gill's "Robkar".

The minister vowed that the court's order would be implemented at all cost.

She said Imran Khan influenced the Inspector General Punjab in Shahbaz Gill case which was under investigation. "This is the misuse of authority," she added.

Marriyum said the move reflected the "fascist" mindset of Imran Khan who did not obey either the law or institution, nor cared about contempt of court and rules and regulations.

Pointing out the conflicting statements over the alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill, she said Imran Khan claimed that the PTI leaders was stripped naked and beaten up in the police custody, but the Punjab law minister admitted before the media that he found him in good health during a meeting with him in the jail.

She said Imran Khan did all in its power to delay the decision in his party's prohibited funding case for some eight years.

He and his party leaders violated the law in all the cases heard in the courts against them.

Imran Khan refused to submit record with the Federal Investigation Agency in response to a notice issued to him, she added.

She said Imran Khan, who jailed his political opponents in the fake cases, now became a "rebel".

The PTI chief gave mutiny call in the institutions,she added.

