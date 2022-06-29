UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Includes Five New WASA Uplift Projects Worth Over Rs 4bl In Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Punjab govt includes five new WASA uplift projects worth over Rs 4bl in budget

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Managing Director WASA Qaisar Raza on Wednesday said that the Punjab government has included five new projects for WASA Multan worth over Rs 4.40 billion in the recent budget 2022-23.

The mega scheme of setting up of a new disposal station in Jahangirabad and sewerage system worth Rs 3.95 billion was included in it.

He said that the launch of these new projects would provide relief to the citizens from the long standing problems of drainage.

Likewise, Rs 2 billion has also been allocated for the ongoing 11 mega projects in the budget.

With the completion of these ongoing projects, the provision of water supply and drainage facilities will be improved further.

He expressed these views during a meeting with ex-MPA Barrister Muhammad Ali Khokhar and a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at head office Shamsabad.

He further said that the Punjab government had earmarked huge funds for sewerage and water supply projects as the political representatives of the city has termed sewerage as biggest problem in Multan.

He said that with the completion of these projects, the citizens of Multan would be relieved of the problems of provision of water supply and drainage.

He said that all the projects have been prepared as per the recommendations of the master plan and implementation on it will be ensured as per the plan.

JICA delegation discussed the Phase-II training schedule for capacity building of employees, for which MD WASA appreciated the services of the friendly country of Japan throughout Pakistan and thanked for cooperation including the provision of modern machinery for WASA Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Government Of Punjab Water Budget Japan Muhammad Ali All From Billion

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

34 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

34 minutes ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

34 minutes ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

34 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.