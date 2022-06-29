Punjab govt includes five new WASA uplift projects worth over Rs 4bl in budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Managing Director WASA Qaisar Raza on Wednesday said that the Punjab government has included five new projects for WASA Multan worth over Rs 4.40 billion in the recent budget 2022-23.

The mega scheme of setting up of a new disposal station in Jahangirabad and sewerage system worth Rs 3.95 billion was included in it.

He said that the launch of these new projects would provide relief to the citizens from the long standing problems of drainage.

Likewise, Rs 2 billion has also been allocated for the ongoing 11 mega projects in the budget.

With the completion of these ongoing projects, the provision of water supply and drainage facilities will be improved further.

He expressed these views during a meeting with ex-MPA Barrister Muhammad Ali Khokhar and a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at head office Shamsabad.

He further said that the Punjab government had earmarked huge funds for sewerage and water supply projects as the political representatives of the city has termed sewerage as biggest problem in Multan.

He said that with the completion of these projects, the citizens of Multan would be relieved of the problems of provision of water supply and drainage.

He said that all the projects have been prepared as per the recommendations of the master plan and implementation on it will be ensured as per the plan.

JICA delegation discussed the Phase-II training schedule for capacity building of employees, for which MD WASA appreciated the services of the friendly country of Japan throughout Pakistan and thanked for cooperation including the provision of modern machinery for WASA Multan.