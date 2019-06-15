Punjab govt increases Metro bus fares by Rs10

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

In a bad news to passengers, the fares of metro bus have been increased from Rs20 to Rs30.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019)

The Punjab government has approved the new fares. The new fares will come into effect from July 1.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) had proposed an increase of Rs30 in the Metro Bus fares.

The PMTA had sent a summary to Punjab cabinet, requesting an increase in the fares of Metro bus.

There are reports that the fares of Metro Bus Service in Lahore and Rawalpindi would be adjusted in line with fuel prices.

The suggestion to increase fares had been under consideration for a long time, and the people as well as the opposition had reacted strongly against it.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had earlier rejected the proposal to hike metro bus fares from Rs20 to Rs60.

The chief minister maintained that the government does not want to put financial burden on the poor by surging the charges. He directed the officials to consider other feasible options to increase the resources.