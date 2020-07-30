Punjab govt increases utility allowance for district judiciary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Thursday increased utility allowance for officers and officials of district judiciary with effect from July 1.

According to a Finance department letter, the Punjab chief minister had given approval of revised rates of utility allowance for officers and officials of district judiciary.

The letter stated that utility allowance has been increased for BS-01 to BS-06 from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000, BS-07 to BS-08 from Rs 4000 to Rs 6000, BS-09 to BS-14 from Rs 4000 to Rs 8000, BS-15 from Rs 4000 to Rs 10000, BS-16 from Rs 4000 to Rs 14000, BS-17 from Rs 5000 to Rs 15000, BS-18 from Rs 5000 to Rs 20000, BS-19 from Rs 8000 to Rs 25000, and BS-20 & above Rs 8000 to Rs 30000.