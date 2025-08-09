Open Menu

Punjab Govt Inducts 48 Officers Into PMS

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Punjab govt inducts 48 officers into PMS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has inducted 48 officers into PMS, including 36 Tehsildars, three Superintendents, and 9 Private Secretaries.

Punjab Civil Secretariat official sources told APP that the inducted officers are Muhammad Saeed Nawaz, Section Officer, Finance Department, Muhammad Naveed, Section Officer, Higher education Department, and Kaleemullah Khan, Section Officer, Social Health and Population Department, Usman Ali, Section Officer, Women Development Department, Humayun Khalid, Section Officer, Finance Department, Muhammad Sarfaraz, Section Officer, Health and Population Department, Kazim Hussain Shah Syed, Section Officer, Zakat Department, Javed Iqbal.

Likewise, Section Officer, Minerals Department, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Section Officer, price Control Department, Abid Iqbal Rana, Section Officer, Specialised Healthcare Department, and Muhammad Azeem, Section Officer, Local Government Department. Muhammad Shafiq, Section Officer, Health and Population Department, Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Section Officer, Agriculture Department, Adnan Ashraf, Section Officer, C&W Department are included among the PMS officers.

Similarly, Ghulam Abbas, Section Officer, Excise Department, Faheem Arshad has been posted as Section Officer, Public Prosecution Department, Shahid Mumtaz as Section Officer, school Education Department, Mazhar Iqbal as Section Officer, Energy Department, Faisal Nadeem as Section Officer, School Education Department and Muhammad Haq Nawaz as Section Officer, C&W Department.

Others who are inducted as PMS officers included Muhammad Umar Sultan has been posted as Section Officer, Public Prosecution Department, Muhammad Yasin as Section Officer, Finance Department, Abid Hussain as Section Officer, School Education Department, Ijaz Ahmed as Section Officer, Specialized Healthcare Department, Khawar Hayat as Section Officer, Local Government Department.

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

5 minutes ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

10 minutes ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

16 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

2 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

2 hours ago
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

2 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

2 hours ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan