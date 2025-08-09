Punjab govt inducts 48 officers into PMS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has inducted 48 officers into PMS, including 36 Tehsildars, three Superintendents, and 9 Private Secretaries.

Punjab Civil Secretariat official sources told APP that the inducted officers are Muhammad Saeed Nawaz, Section Officer, Finance Department, Muhammad Naveed, Section Officer, Higher education Department, and Kaleemullah Khan, Section Officer, Social Health and Population Department, Usman Ali, Section Officer, Women Development Department, Humayun Khalid, Section Officer, Finance Department, Muhammad Sarfaraz, Section Officer, Health and Population Department, Kazim Hussain Shah Syed, Section Officer, Zakat Department, Javed Iqbal.

Likewise, Section Officer, Minerals Department, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Section Officer, price Control Department, Abid Iqbal Rana, Section Officer, Specialised Healthcare Department, and Muhammad Azeem, Section Officer, Local Government Department. Muhammad Shafiq, Section Officer, Health and Population Department, Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Section Officer, Agriculture Department, Adnan Ashraf, Section Officer, C&W Department are included among the PMS officers.

Similarly, Ghulam Abbas, Section Officer, Excise Department, Faheem Arshad has been posted as Section Officer, Public Prosecution Department, Shahid Mumtaz as Section Officer, school Education Department, Mazhar Iqbal as Section Officer, Energy Department, Faisal Nadeem as Section Officer, School Education Department and Muhammad Haq Nawaz as Section Officer, C&W Department.

Others who are inducted as PMS officers included Muhammad Umar Sultan has been posted as Section Officer, Public Prosecution Department, Muhammad Yasin as Section Officer, Finance Department, Abid Hussain as Section Officer, School Education Department, Ijaz Ahmed as Section Officer, Specialized Healthcare Department, Khawar Hayat as Section Officer, Local Government Department.