Punjab govt initiate construction of Surra dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government has decided to initiate Surra dam project near Sanghar town of Dera Ghazi Khan District to store hill-torrents water in DG Khan which would be used for agriculture and irrigation purposes. The dam would be constructed to store the hill-torrents' water in Dera Ghazi Khan, said official source while talking to APP on Sunday. The Punjab government has directed all the concerned authorities to prepare the feasibility study of the project for its early completion.

He said that the construction of the dam at Surra would provide water to people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity, besides ensuring development of agriculture sector.

"The Surra dam project will prove to be a game-changer for the area," he said. The Punjab government would start the Surra dam as a pilot project to conserve rainwater that went down the drain during the rainy season. He also added that it was very important to utilize this water after storing it and the project would also generate jobs for the local people to earn their livelihood. Construction of the dam will also promote tourism in the area, he added.