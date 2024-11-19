Punjab govt installing air quality index devices at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, has said that the Punjab government is installing air quality index devices at Islamia University of Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs. 150 million, which will help monitor the intensity of air quality, smog and fog.

With the installation of the monitoring devices at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus and Abbasia Campus, air quality data of Bahawalpur city and its surroundings will be available 24 hours a day. In this regard, environmental scientists of Islamia University of Bahawalpur are very active and the provision of these devices will enable innovation and increase in environmental education and research as well as environmental monitoring on scientific grounds, he added.

He expressed these views at an awareness walk on smog organized by the Institute of Agro Industry and Environment, Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus. he appreciated the efforts of the students for making excellent posters and models related to environmental awareness and awarded cash prizes to those who presented best models.

Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, former Dean, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, and Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Director, Institute of Agro Industry and Environment were present.

Poster and model competitions were also held on the topic of smog and air pollution in which students of the Institute of Agro Industry and Environment participated with enthusiasm to create awareness among the community. Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbas, Director, Institute of Agro Industry and Environment, gave a presentation on the topic of understanding smog, causes, effects, and mitigation efforts. He highlighted the Institute of Agro Industry and Environment’s research on smog and a comprehensive survey regarding air pollution monitoring and air quality index of Bahawalpur. He said that the institute is working to know the chemical composition of this problem and its causes so that it can be effectively mitigated.

Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, proposed the provision of various tree seedlings for the development of urban forests in the air pollution affected areas of Bahawalpur.