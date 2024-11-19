Open Menu

Punjab Govt Installing Air Quality Index Devices At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Punjab govt installing air quality index devices at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, has said that the Punjab government is installing air quality index devices at Islamia University of Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs. 150 million, which will help monitor the intensity of air quality, smog and fog.

With the installation of the monitoring devices at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus and Abbasia Campus, air quality data of Bahawalpur city and its surroundings will be available 24 hours a day. In this regard, environmental scientists of Islamia University of Bahawalpur are very active and the provision of these devices will enable innovation and increase in environmental education and research as well as environmental monitoring on scientific grounds, he added.

He expressed these views at an awareness walk on smog organized by the Institute of Agro Industry and Environment, Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus. he appreciated the efforts of the students for making excellent posters and models related to environmental awareness and awarded cash prizes to those who presented best models.

Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, former Dean, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, and Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Director, Institute of Agro Industry and Environment were present.

Poster and model competitions were also held on the topic of smog and air pollution in which students of the Institute of Agro Industry and Environment participated with enthusiasm to create awareness among the community. Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbas, Director, Institute of Agro Industry and Environment, gave a presentation on the topic of understanding smog, causes, effects, and mitigation efforts. He highlighted the Institute of Agro Industry and Environment’s research on smog and a comprehensive survey regarding air pollution monitoring and air quality index of Bahawalpur. He said that the institute is working to know the chemical composition of this problem and its causes so that it can be effectively mitigated.

Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, proposed the provision of various tree seedlings for the development of urban forests in the air pollution affected areas of Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Multan Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Agriculture Baghdad Bahawalpur University Of Engineering And Technology IUB Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

2 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

3 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

4 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

4 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

5 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

17 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan