Punjab govt intensifies rescue efforts: 2.5 million people evacuated, 2.19m cattle rescued

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has intensified relief, rescue, and evacuation operations in flood-affected areas of the province, evacuating over 2.5 million people and 2.19 million livestock as rising waters continue to threaten lives and livelihoods across southern and central regions.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), floods have impacted more than 4,447 mouzas across 28 districts, causing significant displacement, damage to homes, and destruction of agricultural land. Acting on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, local administrations have increased efforts in low-lying areas along the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, ensuring swift evacuation and the provision of emergency services.

While the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) reports that water levels are beginning to recede in some areas, including Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur tehsils of Multan, many regions remain critically affected. A very high flood level persists at Panjnad Barrage on the Chenab River, with forecasts warning of similarly dangerous conditions at Guddu Barrage in the next 24 to 48 hours. Though Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur have been declared safe, surrounding areas such as Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah in Multan are still under deep water.

The human toll has been devastating, with 101 people reported dead due to the floods. Entire communities in districts like Shujaabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Rajanpur, and Vehari have been submerged, forcing residents to flee. In Chachran, hundreds of homes were flooded, thousands of acres of crops destroyed, and key communication routes cut off. The situation worsened in Sadiqabad, where a breach in the Zamindara Dyke at Nabi Shah allowed floodwaters to enter residential areas. In Shujaabad’s Basti Dhondo, the dyke breach widened to 240 feet, further escalating the disaster.

Multan continues to face flood-related challenges, particularly in Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah, where settlements remain inundated. Several areas of Jalalpur Peerwala, despite improving conditions, still experience flood-related disruptions. In Uch Sharif, rescue operations continued late into the night as emergency teams worked to evacuate people stranded in submerged settlements.

In Rajanpur, thousands of residents in the Kacha area have been displaced, with the areas of Rojhan, Bangla Acha, Sonmiani, and Kot Mithan particularly hard-hit. Local authorities confirmed that over 110,000 people and more than 100,000 livestock have been evacuated to safer locations. Relief camps have been established, and drone-assisted rescue operations are being carried out to locate and extract individuals trapped in remote or inaccessible areas.

Despite some receding water levels, the overall flood situation remains critical in multiple regions. The Punjab government, in coordination with local authorities and disaster management teams, continues to work round-the-clock to provide food, shelter, and medical assistance to affected populations. Citizens in vulnerable zones are being urged to remain vigilant and to cooperate fully with ongoing evacuation and rescue efforts.

On the other hand, more than 100 rural areas in Vehari were also flooded, while crops

on an area of more than 76,000 acres were submerged.

In addition, there is a very high level of flood on the Indus River in Rahim Yar Khan.

Several villages and settlements were submerged, people were trapped in their homes.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, the water inflow at Kot Mithan Rajanpur,

Chachran Sharif in the Indus River has decreased slightly and the level has come

down to 11.5 feet.

Likewise, in the Chenab River, the flow at Head Panjnad is also continuing to decrease.

In addition, there is moderate flood at Ganda Singh Wala and Head islam in the Sutlej River,

while there is low-level flood at Head Sulemanki. The flow at Head Sudhanai in the Ravi

has decreased.

Flood deluges in the Sutlej River have caused devastation in Arifwala, crops have been

destroyed, houses have been destroyed, food shortages, victims are waiting to return

to their homes due to low water levels, they have hoped for financial support from the

government.

The floodwater of Sutlej River has entered the city of Jalalpur Pirwala. Due to the opening

of embankment closed from Uch Sharif Road, water entered the city, several acres of land

were flooded. Citizens closed the tunnel with the help of heavy wood and soil.