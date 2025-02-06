Punjab govt intensifies revenue recovery drive in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed on Thursday directed

officials to enhance recovery of land revenue and other government dues.

Chairing a meeting, he emphasized the need for accelerated anti-encroachment operations

to reclaim state land. He also praised the Punjab government's decision to abolish transfer

fees on property division, calling it a commendable step.

Revenue staff must ensure timely division of joint properties, Javed stressed. He assured that

complete support is being provided for the preparation of land records (Wanda Jat).

Officials have been ordered to digitize land records and upload them to Land Record Centers.

He also directed deputy commissioners to hold regular court sessions to resolve

revenue-related cases.

The process of issuing property ownership and inheritance certificates should be simplified

for the public, he added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Amir Karim instructed assistant commissioners and revenue officers

to achieve 100% recovery targets. He urged field officers to actively contribute to

increasing Punjab’s revenue.

In a briefing on revenue targets, the commissioner announced strict measures for tax and fee

collection. He highlighted that Multan division holds a leading position in the Board

of Revenue rankings.

To tackle defaulters, notices will be displayed at their residences, he warned.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari assigned assistant commissioners the task

of launching full-scale recovery operations in tehsils.

Additionally, revenue courts will be utilized to expedite cases of outstanding dues, ensuring

swift decisions.