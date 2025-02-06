Punjab Govt Intensifies Revenue Recovery Drive In Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed on Thursday directed
officials to enhance recovery of land revenue and other government dues.
Chairing a meeting, he emphasized the need for accelerated anti-encroachment operations
to reclaim state land. He also praised the Punjab government's decision to abolish transfer
fees on property division, calling it a commendable step.
Revenue staff must ensure timely division of joint properties, Javed stressed. He assured that
complete support is being provided for the preparation of land records (Wanda Jat).
Officials have been ordered to digitize land records and upload them to Land Record Centers.
He also directed deputy commissioners to hold regular court sessions to resolve
revenue-related cases.
The process of issuing property ownership and inheritance certificates should be simplified
for the public, he added.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Amir Karim instructed assistant commissioners and revenue officers
to achieve 100% recovery targets. He urged field officers to actively contribute to
increasing Punjab’s revenue.
In a briefing on revenue targets, the commissioner announced strict measures for tax and fee
collection. He highlighted that Multan division holds a leading position in the Board
of Revenue rankings.
To tackle defaulters, notices will be displayed at their residences, he warned.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari assigned assistant commissioners the task
of launching full-scale recovery operations in tehsils.
Additionally, revenue courts will be utilized to expedite cases of outstanding dues, ensuring
swift decisions.
