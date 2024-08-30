Punjab Govt Intensifies Wildlife Protection On CM Direction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Wildlife Department on Friday successfully recovered a rare snow leopard skin during a rigorous operation to protect endangered wildlife and arrested the suspect involved in this criminal activity. The snow leopard skin is valued at $20,000, approximately Rs 5.6 million.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the Wildlife Department and police teams for their swift action and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on wildlife law violations. She stressed the importance of wildlife and forest conservation in combating climate change.
The arrested individual was involved in the illegal trade of endangered animal skins on social media. Punjab is now enforcing strict wildlife protection laws and has initiated digital mapping of forests and wildlife under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directive and dynamic leadership.
