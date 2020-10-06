Punjab govt intents to reimpose lockdown in case of rise in ratio of Covid-19 cases: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday warned that the provincial government may have to reimpose lockdown in case of surge in the Covid-19 cases in the province during upcoming winter season.

Talking to a private news channel, she highlighted the strategy of smart lockdowns, contact tracing while stressing on following the health protocols as it was essential to control spread of the virus in winter season.

Punjab Minister said that the province was enhancing its capacity of conducting 10,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests everyday as new labs in different districts were made functional.

She stressed on the need to create a fresh awareness media campaign to be launched to remind people that implementation of restrictions is in their own interests, adding, those violating SOPs should be subjected to strict punitive action to set an example for others.

She urged the people of the province to follow SOP and keep themselves, their friends and families safe.

Dr Yasmin said that the government is utilizing all resources to control the coronavirus pandemic and providing best treatment facilities to the patients.

She said the deputy commissioners were strictly directed to keep a vigilant eye on the schools, restaurants, marriage halls and public parks to ensure observance of SOPs by public.

The deputy commissioners were also directed to submit to the commissioner office their respective reports on a daily basis, she added.