UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Intents To Reimpose Lockdown In Case Of Rise In Ratio Of Covid-19 Cases: Yasmin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Punjab govt intents to reimpose lockdown in case of rise in ratio of Covid-19 cases: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday warned that the provincial government may have to reimpose lockdown in case of surge in the Covid-19 cases in the province during upcoming winter season.

Talking to a private news channel, she highlighted the strategy of smart lockdowns, contact tracing while stressing on following the health protocols as it was essential to control spread of the virus in winter season.

Punjab Minister said that the province was enhancing its capacity of conducting 10,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests everyday as new labs in different districts were made functional.

She stressed on the need to create a fresh awareness media campaign to be launched to remind people that implementation of restrictions is in their own interests, adding, those violating SOPs should be subjected to strict punitive action to set an example for others.

She urged the people of the province to follow SOP and keep themselves, their friends and families safe.

Dr Yasmin said that the government is utilizing all resources to control the coronavirus pandemic and providing best treatment facilities to the patients.

She said the deputy commissioners were strictly directed to keep a vigilant eye on the schools, restaurants, marriage halls and public parks to ensure observance of SOPs by public.

The deputy commissioners were also directed to submit to the commissioner office their respective reports on a daily basis, she added.

Related Topics

Punjab Marriage May Media All Government Best Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Briefing dedicated to cooperation of Turkmenistan ..

1 minute ago

Clash outside NAB office: ATC extends till Oct 12 ..

12 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for conclusions of Berlin Co ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.