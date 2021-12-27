UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Introduces Digitization In Mining Sector For Welfare Of Workers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:53 PM

Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sector for welfare of workers

The Mines and Minerals department of the Punjab government, has taken unprecedented measures to digitize various processes to enhance efficiency, transparency and productivity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Mines and Minerals department of the Punjab government, has taken unprecedented measures to digitize various processes to enhance efficiency, transparency and productivity.

Talking to APP, the Mining Department's official said the special measures were taken to digitize mining sector for its rapid growth, welfare and prosperity of the mine workers.

The measures included strengthening and digitization of working of inspectorate of mines, digitized royalty monitoring of minerals for district Chakwal and Jehlum.

It also included strengthening of directorate general mines and minerals, Punjab and it integration of administrative department, mineral cadastral system for transparency and provision of mining concession information to the general public and implementation of e-filing and office automation system along with implementation of human resource management information system.

Mines and Minerals department has resolved to digitize the health processes and its integration of mines labour welfare hospitals' services.

The Department has resolved to digitize all mines labour welfare hospital's processes to ensure efficient and transparent allocation of government funds.

Moreover, to ensure this, all established hospitals and dispensaries were being digitized with respect to hospital procedures, patient turn over, hospital inventory and integration of all hospitals and dispensaries.

/395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Chakwal All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai Expo

4 seconds ago
 All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic ..

All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic, Foreign Policy - Draft Consi ..

46 seconds ago
 India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in ..

India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters

3 minutes ago
 Tourists throng Muree to enjoy snowfall: administr ..

Tourists throng Muree to enjoy snowfall: administration issues advisory

3 minutes ago
 Draft Amendments to Belarusian Consitution Exclude ..

Draft Amendments to Belarusian Consitution Excludes Military Aggression From its ..

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 186 kgs of hashish arrests three drug p ..

ANF seizes 186 kgs of hashish arrests three drug peddlers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.