Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sector for welfare of workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Mines and Minerals department of the Punjab government, has taken unprecedented measures to digitize various processes to enhance efficiency, transparency and productivity.

Talking to APP, the Mining Department's official said the special measures were taken to digitize mining sector for its rapid growth, welfare and prosperity of the mine workers.

The measures included strengthening and digitization of working of inspectorate of mines, digitized royalty monitoring of minerals for district Chakwal and Jehlum.

It also included strengthening of directorate general mines and minerals, Punjab and it integration of administrative department, mineral cadastral system for transparency and provision of mining concession information to the general public and implementation of e-filing and office automation system along with implementation of human resource management information system.

Mines and Minerals department has resolved to digitize the health processes and its integration of mines labour welfare hospitals' services.

The Department has resolved to digitize all mines labour welfare hospital's processes to ensure efficient and transparent allocation of government funds.

Moreover, to ensure this, all established hospitals and dispensaries were being digitized with respect to hospital procedures, patient turn over, hospital inventory and integration of all hospitals and dispensaries.

