Open Menu

Punjab Govt Introduces Forensic Science Authority Act 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Punjab govt introduces Forensic Science Authority Act 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has introduced the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024 in the Punjab Assembly, marking a significant step towards modernising forensic investigation systems in the province.

A spokesperson for the Home Department Punjab said on Friday that under the proposed Act, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency will be elevated to the status of an Authority. The Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024 provides a detailed definition of forensic material. Under this Act, a globally recognised forensic science institution will be granted autonomy as an Authority. The Punjab Forensic Science Authority will be equipped with modern tools in line with the latest field requirements.

A special fund will also be established under the proposed Act for the "Punjab Forensic Science Authority." The chief minister Punjab will serve as the chairperson of the Authority and will appoint a vice-chairperson. Members of the Authority will include the secretary of Home Department, secretary Finance, secretary Law, secretary Planning & Development, secretary Public Prosecution, inspector general of Punjab Police, director general Forensic Science Authority and a expert each from the fields of audio-visual analysis, computer forensics, criminology, molecular sciences and pathology.

According to the Act, the government of Punjab will appoint forensic experts as Authority members for a term of five years. Under the new law, modern technology and equipment will enable forensic examination of all types of materials, documents and individuals brought in for forensic analysis. The Forensic Science Authority will present expert opinions and reports before relevant courts, tribunals and institutions.

Following the approval of the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency Act 2007 will be deemed repealed. The spokesperson added that the Provincial Cabinet has already approved the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024. He further mentioned that the Act has been referred to the Special Committee on Home Affairs of the Punjab Assembly.

Recent Stories

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

11 minutes ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

2 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

2 hours ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

2 hours ago
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to d ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

4 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

4 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan