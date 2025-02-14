Punjab Govt Introduces Forensic Science Authority Act 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has introduced the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024 in the Punjab Assembly, marking a significant step towards modernising forensic investigation systems in the province.
A spokesperson for the Home Department Punjab said on Friday that under the proposed Act, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency will be elevated to the status of an Authority. The Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024 provides a detailed definition of forensic material. Under this Act, a globally recognised forensic science institution will be granted autonomy as an Authority. The Punjab Forensic Science Authority will be equipped with modern tools in line with the latest field requirements.
A special fund will also be established under the proposed Act for the "Punjab Forensic Science Authority." The chief minister Punjab will serve as the chairperson of the Authority and will appoint a vice-chairperson. Members of the Authority will include the secretary of Home Department, secretary Finance, secretary Law, secretary Planning & Development, secretary Public Prosecution, inspector general of Punjab Police, director general Forensic Science Authority and a expert each from the fields of audio-visual analysis, computer forensics, criminology, molecular sciences and pathology.
According to the Act, the government of Punjab will appoint forensic experts as Authority members for a term of five years. Under the new law, modern technology and equipment will enable forensic examination of all types of materials, documents and individuals brought in for forensic analysis. The Forensic Science Authority will present expert opinions and reports before relevant courts, tribunals and institutions.
Following the approval of the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency Act 2007 will be deemed repealed. The spokesperson added that the Provincial Cabinet has already approved the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024. He further mentioned that the Act has been referred to the Special Committee on Home Affairs of the Punjab Assembly.
