Punjab Govt Introduces Online System For Tendering Process Of The Projects

27th August 2021

Punjab govt introduces online system for tendering process of the projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to ensure transparency and convenience of the contractors in Punjab, the government on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has introduced an online system for the tendering process of the government projects.

According to the information provided by the Local Government Department, e-tendering system has been introduced on the direction of the Chief Minister.

Under first phase, the online tenders have been received for the development projects worth Rs 50 million and above while in the next phase, tendering of all the projects would be done online.

With the help of this system, all the projects are being monitored at the provincial level and a central dashboard has also been set up for this purpose.

This system has helped in providing equal opportunities to all the contractors registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council to take part in the tendering process.

The online system has also eliminated paperwork and made business easier besides ensuring transparency.

Now, a contractor can take part in the tendering process of a project from any part of the world.

The contractors can visit www.elgcd.punjab.gov.pk website of the Punjab government or get information from 042-99030190.

