Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated ‘Sikh Yatra’ booking portal to facilitate Sikh yatrees to avail online hotel and vehicle booking.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said Sikh Yatra booking portal would enable yatrees to select vehicles for travel purposes, while security services could also be hired through this portal.

He further said that tourism policy would be introduced to promote religious tourism in Punjab.

Parbandhak Committee Member Dr Mimpal Singh thanked the chief minister for setting up Sikh Yatra booking portal.