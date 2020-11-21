UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Introducing Insaaf Medicine Cards

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is introducing Insaaf Medicine Card to facilitate patients of various diseases, including AIDS ,hepatitis and tuberculosis, across the province.

This was informed by Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Captain (Retired) Usman Younus while talking to this scribe on Saturday.

He said that Insaaf Medicine Card would be provided under the Punjab Sehat Sahulat programme by the Punjab government on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdra and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the three diseases were needed a long term treatment and very expansive which was difficult for the common man to afford.

He informed that so far 165,365 cases of AIDS, hepatitis and tuberculosis were registered in different hospitals for treatment , adding that these patients were eligible to get Insaaf Medicine Card through which they would be provided medicine free.

Usman said that the P&SHD was working on several projects transparently to facilitate people of the province without any discrimination.

To a question, he said that currently the second wave of coronavirus was a challenge and the health department was not only creating awareness among the masses but also collecting proper data of the cases so that the patients could be provide the best treatment and the rest of the citizens could be protected.

He urged people to follow all SOPs especially wear masks, use sanitizers ,wash their hands and avoidpublic gatherings.

