Punjab govt introducing reforms to boost agri sector: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking exemplary measures and introducing reforms to boost the agriculture sector which was a backbone of the national economy.

Briefing the media about Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the provincial capital here, she said that performance of key departments, government's public friendly initiatives, policies to provide relief to the public and problems being faced by the people were discussed in detail during the meetings held.

She said that structural reforms in all departments of the province were reviewed besides looking into the legal barriers in the way of smooth provision of relief to the masses during the meetings.

The SACM said that the agriculture had long been neglected by the past governments as due attention was not paid to bring it at par with the international market, however, she added that the incumbent government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to link the agri sector with latest research based technology and providing all the facilities to boost it for national development.

She apprised that viewing the ongoing progress made in 2-1/2 years, priorities were also set for upcoming period to get desired results which could ensure due share to the people attached with this important sector.

Dr. Firdous said that provision of soft loans, water availability and E-credit card initiative for farmers would ultimately bring a revolution in the sector.

The Prime Minister had instructed to expedite the ongoing drive against profiteers and hoarders in the province to ensure smooth supply of essential food items at fixed rates to the people including sugar, flour and other commodities, she said adding that it was also resolved that no space would be given to elements involved in artificial shortage of sugar as the decision had been made to import sugar for its easy availability.

The SACM said that appreciating the performance of Punjab Police and administration against land grabbers, the prime minister had instructed to gear up action against the mafia. She said, police had been under political influence during past regimes, however the present government had taken solid steps to make it a independent force.

With the effective policies introduced by the present government, industrial sector was progressing as foreign investors were taking keen interest to invest in the sector, she added.

She said that initiative of ease of doing business by the government had brought positive changes in the industry as the industrialists, businessmen and traders were appreciating this initiative.

The SACM said that the prime minister also presided over meeting of Ravi Urban Development Authority and issued instructions regarding the mega development project of establishing a new city.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also inaugurated construction work on Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road to provide best travelling facilities to the masses.

To a question, she said that disappointment on the faces of PDM was visible and their anti-state narrative had been rejected by the people. She said that people were fully aware of the real motives of the PDM which was linked with their personal agendas only.

To another query, she said that increase in petroleum products was linked with international market and not a decision of the government.