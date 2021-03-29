Punjab govt is likely to impose complete lockdown in Lahore if COVID-19 cases continue to increase

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is taking part today in NCOC meeting today where final decision to impose complete lockdown is likely to be made after reviewing the whole situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) Punjab government is likely to impose complete lockdown in the provincial capital after reviewing the complete situation today, the reports say.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar may order complete lockdown if COVID-19 situation surged and he is taking part in NCOC meeting today.

