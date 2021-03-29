UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Is Likely To Impose Complete Lockdown In Lahore If COVID-19 Cases Continue To Increase

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:16 AM

Punjab govt is likely to impose complete lockdown in Lahore if COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is taking part today in NCOC meeting today where final decision to impose complete lockdown is likely to be made after reviewing the whole situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) Punjab government is likely to impose complete lockdown in the provincial capital after reviewing the complete situation today, the reports say.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar may order complete lockdown if COVID-19 situation surged and he is taking part in NCOC meeting today.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab May Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Govt bans all kind of indoor and outdoor gathering ..

10 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide in badin

9 minutes ago

PNCA announces results of week-16 talent hunt cont ..

10 minutes ago

IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water

10 minutes ago

Rangers organize free medical camp in Lines Area

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.