UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Issued SOPs For Eid Shopping

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Punjab govt issued SOPs for Eid shopping

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curtail spread of COVID-19 for the citizens during Eid Ul Fitre shopping and directed them to contact 1033 for guidance.

According to SOPs, the Department of Primary and Secondary Care Health has instructed the citizens to choose the time for shopping when the rush is less and not to take children and the elderly with them for shopping. Shopkeepers, salesmen and customers should always use masks.

For better crowd management, keep six-foot markings in shopping malls and cash counters. Shopkeepers must ensure frequent hand hygiene and must clean hands after repeatedly touching the surface. Arrangements should be made for hand washing or sanitation at the entrances and exits of shopping malls and other centers.

According to SOPs, shopping malls should be properly ventilated, customers' entrances and exits should be separate and overused items should be cleaned with disinfectant solution.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab

Recent Stories

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

4 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.