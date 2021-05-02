Punjab govt issued SOPs for Eid shopping

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curtail spread of COVID-19 for the citizens during Eid Ul Fitre shopping and directed them to contact 1033 for guidance.

According to SOPs, the Department of Primary and Secondary Care Health has instructed the citizens to choose the time for shopping when the rush is less and not to take children and the elderly with them for shopping. Shopkeepers, salesmen and customers should always use masks.

For better crowd management, keep six-foot markings in shopping malls and cash counters. Shopkeepers must ensure frequent hand hygiene and must clean hands after repeatedly touching the surface. Arrangements should be made for hand washing or sanitation at the entrances and exits of shopping malls and other centers.

According to SOPs, shopping malls should be properly ventilated, customers' entrances and exits should be separate and overused items should be cleaned with disinfectant solution.