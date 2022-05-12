Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in Nikah Nama

The Punjab government has issued a formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in Nikah Nama (marriage certificate).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has issued a formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in Nikah Nama (marriage certificate).

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Secretary Local Government and Community Development had made an amendment in Punjab Muslim family rules after approval from Law department and Parliamentary Affairs.

After this decision it would be mandatory for Muslim couples to make a solemn pledge of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat at time of 'Nikah'.