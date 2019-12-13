UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Issues Notification For Winter Vacations In All Schools

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

Punjab govt issues notification for winter vacations in all schools

According to the notification, the winter vacations will be observed in all public and private schools from Dec 20th, 2019 to January 05, 2010.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) Punjab school education department on Friday announcement winter vacations in all public and private schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab School department, the winter vacations would be observed in all public and private schools of the province from Dec 20th till January 5.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas shared the notification issued for winter vacations on his tiwtter account.

“The winter vacations in all public and private schools in Punjab will be observed with effect from 20-12-2019 to 05-01-2020,” read the notification.

The students were seen happy after knowing about winter vacations. The parents also appreciated the government for announcing winter vacations as the weather was likely to be a bit harsher for children.

Related Topics

Weather Education Punjab January All From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS & PVMC jointlyarranged condolence reference t ..

4 minutes ago

Double-digit fall in imports strengthening forex r ..

9 minutes ago

 “What lawyers did is the law of the jungle,” ..

13 minutes ago

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukk ..

6 minutes ago

Five killed, 687 injured in 626 accidents in Punja ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) for doctors se ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.