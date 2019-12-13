Punjab govt issues notification for winter vacations in all schools

(@fidahassanain)

According to the notification, the winter vacations will be observed in all public and private schools from Dec 20th, 2019 to January 05, 2010.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) Punjab school education department on Friday announcement winter vacations in all public and private schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab School department, the winter vacations would be observed in all public and private schools of the province from Dec 20th till January 5.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas shared the notification issued for winter vacations on his tiwtter account.

“The winter vacations in all public and private schools in Punjab will be observed with effect from 20-12-2019 to 05-01-2020,” read the notification.

The students were seen happy after knowing about winter vacations. The parents also appreciated the government for announcing winter vacations as the weather was likely to be a bit harsher for children.