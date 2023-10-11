Open Menu

Punjab Govt Issues Notification Of Transfers, Postings Of 7 SOs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Punjab govt issues notification of transfers, postings of 7 SOs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfers and postings of seven Section Officers (SOs), on Tuesday.

According to the notification Arif Baig, SO Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department, has been transferred and posted as SO Higher education Department; Muhammad Naeem, SO Finance Department, as SO I&C wing of S&GAD; Riffat Hina, SO Communication and Works Department, as SO Finance Department; and Ahmad Nawaz as SO Finance Department.

Muhammad Rashid, SO Agriculture Department has also been transferred and posted as SO Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Department; Shaukat Abbas, SO Home Department, as SO Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department; and Muhammad Iftikhar, SO Irrigation Department has been transferred and posted as SO Higher Education Department.

