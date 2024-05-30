Open Menu

Punjab Govt Issues Notification To Reduce Bread Price In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Punjab govt issues notification to reduce bread price in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Punjab government's Roti Relief Program has been extended to Kasur district by issuing a notification to reduce the price of bread.

According to the notification issued on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, the price of double roti (730 grams) has been reduced to Rs 180, while the price of single roti (400 grams) has been reduced to Rs 100.

The new prices will be applicable from today, and strict action will be taken against any bakery or shopkeeper found violating the notification.

This move is part of the government's efforts to provide relief to citizens and control the prices of essential commodities.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Kasur Price From Government

Recent Stories

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

2 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

2 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

17 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

17 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

17 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan