Punjab Govt Issues Notification To Reduce Bread Price In Kasur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Punjab government's Roti Relief Program has been extended to Kasur district by issuing a notification to reduce the price of bread.
According to the notification issued on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, the price of double roti (730 grams) has been reduced to Rs 180, while the price of single roti (400 grams) has been reduced to Rs 100.
The new prices will be applicable from today, and strict action will be taken against any bakery or shopkeeper found violating the notification.
This move is part of the government's efforts to provide relief to citizens and control the prices of essential commodities.
