Punjab Govt Issues Office Hours’ Schedule For Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Punjab govt issues office hours’ schedule for Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government on Friday has officially announced office hours in Ramadan.

Office hours in Punjab Civil Secretariat will be from 9 am to 3 pm from Monday to Thursday, while office hours will be from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Friday.

Office hours in offices with 6 working days will be from 9 am to 2 pm. Likewise, office hours will be from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Friday.

The Punjab government in this connection has also issued a notification of office hours.

