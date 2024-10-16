Punjab Govt Issues Orders Of Three Officers' Posting
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:02 PM
The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of three Grade-18 officers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of three Grade-18 officers.
Lieutenant (Retired) Muhammad Khalid Saleem, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Additional Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Punjab. Ms.
Sadaf Fatima, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Deputy Secretary of Youth Affairs and sports Department, Punjab. Shahryar Arif Khan, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Deputy Secretary of the Punjab Home Department.
The Services and General Administration Department has issued the notification.
Recent Stories
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class venue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts13 seconds ago
-
Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days17 seconds ago
-
Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawmakers18 seconds ago
-
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road8 minutes ago
-
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality9 minutes ago
-
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court18 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
02 killed during clashes between groups2 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued as Expressway, Srinagar Highway Reopened2 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
PPP always remember its martyrs: Jam Khan Shoro2 minutes ago
-
Governor urges LEAs to enhance coordination for curbing terrorist activities2 minutes ago