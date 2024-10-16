Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting

The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of three Grade-18 officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of three Grade-18 officers.

Lieutenant (Retired) Muhammad Khalid Saleem, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Additional Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Punjab. Ms.

Sadaf Fatima, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Deputy Secretary of Youth Affairs and sports Department, Punjab. Shahryar Arif Khan, who was awaiting appointment, has been posted as Deputy Secretary of the Punjab Home Department.

The Services and General Administration Department has issued the notification.