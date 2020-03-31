Punjab govt issues timings for stores

(@fidahassanain)

The government , under new strategy, asks shops keepers to open their shops at 9 am and to close down at 5 pm daily.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Punjab Government decided to close shops by 5pm in a new move to control spread of Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

The government directed the businessmen and businesswomen to open their stores and shops at 9 am and to close the same at 5pm. However, the medical stores and pharmacies were exempted from this timing schedule.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced partial lockdown across the province to control spread of Coronavirus. All shopping malls, shops and restaurants were shut down in all cities of the province.

Only the medical and grocery shops were exempted from the government’s order to help citizens buy medicines and other things of their needs.