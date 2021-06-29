Punjab Govt Kicks Off 2nd Phase Of "Khidmat" Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

After successful completion of the first phase, the Punjab government has launched the five-week-long second phase of the "Khidmat Aapki Dehliz Par" programme, which would continue till August 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :After successful completion of the first phase, the Punjab government has launched the five-week-long second phase of the "Khidmat Aapki Dehliz Par" programme, which would continue till August 1.

According to the schedule, the week for cleanliness and drainage would be observed from June 28 to July 4, special campaign week from July 5 to 11, plantation week (Har Bashar Do Shajar) from July 12 to 18, Eid-ul-Azha week from July 19 to 25, and Road Safety week would be observed from July 26 to August 1.

To review the programme, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik presided over a meeting here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The additional chief secretary, secretary of local government, chairman PITB, and officers attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners participated through video link.

The chief secretary termed the results of the first phase 'encouraging' and asked the officers to continue work in the same spirit for the success of the programme.

He directed the deputy commissioners to personally monitor implementation of the programme and take action against officials over negligence in the resolution of complaints.

The meeting was briefed that more than 4.1 million activities were carried out during the first phase. As many as 25,792 complaints were received through Khidmat app, out of which 22,745 were resolved timely. The complaint resolution rate remained 88 per cent, while the public satisfaction rate was 79 per cent.