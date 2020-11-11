UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Launches An Awareness Campaign To Combat Second Wave Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Punjab govt launches an awareness campaign to combat second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman Wednesday said that the provincial government has launched an awareness campaign with the assistance of the media about the precautionary measures that could be taken against fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Punjab government had already issued strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for holding the public and official mass gatherings and notified fines that would be imposed against those violating these SOPs.

"To implement the campaign in an effective and result-oriented manner, the health department has prepared a comprehensive road map of activities aimed at spreading awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in public gatherings", he said.

Capt Usman said the strict warning was issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department to the divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs).

He said that all necessary measures were taken to deal with the second wave of coronavirus, adding, the numbers of corona patients were increasing mainly due to the public indifference to wear the mask.

He said trade organizations will be bound to enforce wearing masks in markets and bazaars.

He said that wearing a mask had been declared compulsory and directions were issued for the strict implementation in the markets and bazaars.

Businessman would be responsible if any customer while shopping is not wearing mask, he said, adding, lives of the citizens were most important for the government and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He also mentioned that in a bid to contain the rapidly increasing surge of coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has announced smart lockdowns across the province.

He said citizens can report the flouting of standard operating procedures to the district administration's helpline numbers.

"Wherever you see violations taking place, mask was not wearing in crowded places citizen should registered the complaints", he added.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Market Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 21 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific offers Dubai-Manila flights for as lo ..

4 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

9 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.