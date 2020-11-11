Punjab govt launches an awareness campaign to combat second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman Wednesday said that the provincial government has launched an awareness campaign with the assistance of the media about the precautionary measures that could be taken against fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Punjab government had already issued strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for holding the public and official mass gatherings and notified fines that would be imposed against those violating these SOPs.

"To implement the campaign in an effective and result-oriented manner, the health department has prepared a comprehensive road map of activities aimed at spreading awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in public gatherings", he said.

Capt Usman said the strict warning was issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department to the divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs).

He said that all necessary measures were taken to deal with the second wave of coronavirus, adding, the numbers of corona patients were increasing mainly due to the public indifference to wear the mask.

He said trade organizations will be bound to enforce wearing masks in markets and bazaars.

He said that wearing a mask had been declared compulsory and directions were issued for the strict implementation in the markets and bazaars.

Businessman would be responsible if any customer while shopping is not wearing mask, he said, adding, lives of the citizens were most important for the government and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He also mentioned that in a bid to contain the rapidly increasing surge of coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has announced smart lockdowns across the province.

He said citizens can report the flouting of standard operating procedures to the district administration's helpline numbers.

"Wherever you see violations taking place, mask was not wearing in crowded places citizen should registered the complaints", he added.