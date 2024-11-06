Open Menu

Punjab Govt Launches Avastin Intravitreal Injection At Mayo Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique hailed the provision of the Avastin intravitreal injection as a significant success, calling it a "rare gift" from the Government of Punjab for patients with eye diseases

He expressed these views at the inaugural of ceremony for the resumed supply of the Avastin injection and the introduction of new ophthalmology equipment at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The restocking of Avastin intravitreal injections will benefit patients suffering from conditions like Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP). The minister highlighted that the injection, alongside state-of-the-art equipment — including a phaco/vitrectomy machine and a retinal camera — will enhance the quality of care for patients with complex eye conditions. He remarked that this new equipment would strengthen Mayo Hospital's ophthalmology department, allowing it to deliver advanced diagnostics and treatments.

Khawaja Salman Rafique acknowledged the previous delays in the injection's supply due to technical issues and reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not deprive patients of essential treatments.

He commended Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood and his team for their dedication to this initiative.

Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz also attended the event and reaffirmed the university's commitment to excellence in public healthcare. He praised the collaborative efforts of the government and the medical community in bringing about this improvement in eye care.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures in the medical field, including Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Waseem, Prof. Muhammad Moin, Professor Emeritus Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, CEO of Mayo Hospital Prof. Ahsan Nauman, MS Prof. Faisal Masood, Prof. Syed Raza Ali Shah, Prof. Nasir Chaudhry, Prof. Ali Madih Hashmi, and Prof. Ali Ayaz Sadiq.

This initiative marks a new chapter for Mayo Hospital as it continues to expand its capabilities in ophthalmology and provide high-quality treatment for patients across Punjab.

