Punjab Gov’t Launches Campaign Against Plastic Bags In Okara

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has launched a special campaign on Wednesday to curb the use of plastic bags here in Okara.

According to details, Assistant Director of Environment, Muhammad Anas Butt, along with officials from other departments, distributed cloth bags in various city markets to reduce the usage of plastic bags.

Additionally, following government directives, actions have begun against dealers and shopkeepers selling plastic bags.

Muhammad Anas, inspected different markets with the administration and seized plastic bags from shopkeepers selling bags below 75 microns.

He urged shopkeepers to adopt the Punjab government's eco-friendly policy by registering to dispose of sub-75-micron plastic bags within 45 days. He warned that those who continue to sell plastic bags against government guidelines will face strict action.

