Punjab Govt launches comprehensive survey to assess flood losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab government approved a comprehensive survey to assess flood damages across the province.

On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan ordered all Deputy Commissioners to begin the survey at the village level. Joint teams comprising army and civil departments will collect data on human lives lost, injuries, damaged houses, standing crops, and livestock losses.

The Commissioner said the survey would be completed within one month using the Urban Unit’s Android application. All data will be verified by NADRA, PLRA, and other relevant agencies to ensure accuracy.

He added that compensation payments to eligible victims would be disbursed through the Bank of Punjab with biometric verification and instant payment facilities at disbursement centers.

Aamir Kareem Khan directed Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) at district level and Assistant Commissioners at tehsil level to act as focal persons. Daily reporting, strict monitoring, and full transparency have been ordered.

A complaints committee will be set up on a dashboard to address grievances, with a decision required within seven days, the Commissioner added.