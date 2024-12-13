Punjab govt launches crackdown on environmental violators

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, strict action is being taken against environmental violations across Punjab

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) conducted raids on steel mills and other factories in the Saggian Road and Mahmood Booti areas. Several factories were sealed, and fines were imposed. Immediate action was taken at the Batala Steel warehouse after reports of open garbage burning. The fire was extinguished, and FIRs were lodged against the responsible individuals. Hussain Steel Re-Rolling Mill was sealed and fined PKR 100,000 for having a non-functional Environmental Control System (ECS) despite its installation.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that air pollution poses a significant threat to public health and reiterated the government's commitment to addressing this issue. She warned that all industries must strictly comply with environmental laws or face severe consequences.

Inspections of industries in Saggian and Mahmood Booti are ongoing, and no violations will be tolerated. Measures such as wet sweeping, water sprinkling, and washing of dusty roads are being carried out on a daily basis across the city. Inspections and actions against commercial generators are also underway, and sand-carrying trolleys are being monitored for compliance with smog-related SOPs by EPA surveillance teams.

Senior Provincial Minister stated that providing a clean and healthy environment to the public is the government’s top priority. She urged industrialists to maintain environmental standards by keeping Environmental Control System (ECS) operational and adopting alternative fuels to reduce emissions. These measures aim to protect citizens from air pollution and improve environmental quality.