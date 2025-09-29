Punjab Govt Launches EBIZ Portal To Facilitate Businesses
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) In a major step towards promoting e-governance and facilitating business activity in the province, the Punjab government has launched the eBIZ portal to simplify and streamline the process of obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) and permits from government departments.
The portal was officially inaugurated by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman during a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries’ Committee at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.
Initially, the portal will allow entrepreneurs and business owners to apply online for NOCs related to 30 different business types. The entire verification and approval process will be digitally managed, eliminating the need for any physical file submission or paperwork at any stage.
Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Secretary stated that with the launch of the eBIZ portal, business owners would no longer have to make frequent visits to government offices to obtain NOCs. He further directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to ensure that by December, all services provided by government departments, attached bodies, commissioners, and deputy commissioners and other offices should be fully digitized.
Highlighting the importance of administrative reforms, the Chief Secretary said: “The Punjab government is using IT to bring ease to people's lives. Reforms are essential to improve departmental performance and service delivery.”
The Chief Secretary added that the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) and e-Procurement are already being successfully implemented, which have introduced innovation and transparency through paperless working.
During the meeting, the Chairman PITB briefed the participants on various ongoing e-governance initiatives in the province. He mentioned that annual confidential reports (ACRs), leave applications, and transfer orders of government employees have been integrated into the e-FOAS system. Additionally, efforts are underway to make departmental websites more functional to improve public access to information and services.
The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary, chairman planning and development board, and all administrative secretaries while the additional chief secretary (South Punjab), all divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners joined the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi engages with local leaders during Dera visit7 minutes ago
-
Seven held for gambling7 minutes ago
-
Two held over arms, liquor possession7 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz Malik pledges full support for petroleum sector reforms7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches eBIZ portal to facilitate businesses7 minutes ago
-
Sukkur express suffers derailment; multiple coaches off track7 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys 15 shops, vehicle in remote upper Dir market17 minutes ago
-
Construction,expansion work of Farhatullah Shaheed Road in full swing17 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Visits NDF Rehabilitation Center17 minutes ago
-
Alleged killer of woman held17 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh hold open Court in CHINIOT17 minutes ago
-
Two held for aerial firing17 minutes ago