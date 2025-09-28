Punjab Govt Launches Free Vocational Training For 40,000 Prisoners
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Government has launched a major initiative to provide one-month free vocational training to 40,000 prisoners across 40 jails of the province, starting next month, under the ‘Skilled Punjab’ vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
According to Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Punjab, Dr Ehsan Bhutta, the training would focus on hospitality, waitering and cooking skills to help jail inmates earn a livelihood upon release, particularly those whose sentences were due to end within one to six months.
He made the remarks during the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Tourism Department, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Punjab Prisons/Home Department on Sunday.
The training will be conducted through the TDCP’s Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, which will establish centres in jails and engage expert trainers from the private sector.
Dr Bhutta highlighted the active role of TDCP Managing Director Asim Raza, who earlier served as Additional Secretary Prisons, in initiating the programme with the collaboration of the Inspector General of Prisons, Punjab.
He said the scheme would not only benefit prisoners but also strengthen coordination between the Tourism and Home departments while supporting safety measures for foreign tourists. By imparting vocational training and promoting health and hygiene practices, the programme aimed to reduce recidivism and aid rehabilitation, he added.
Dr Bhutta also linked the initiative to the chief minister’s ‘Health on Wheels’ concept, which seeks to deliver facilities at people’s doorsteps, and expressed gratitude to the Home and Prisons departments for their cooperation in making the project possible.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities: Misbah Khar1 minute ago
-
Punjab Govt launches free vocational training for 40,000 prisoners1 minute ago
-
Access to information citizen’s constitutional right: Gilani1 minute ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs operational commanders conference, reviews police performance1 minute ago
-
Five Afghan passengers with fake documents deported: FIA2 minutes ago
-
36 new dengue cases reported in ICT within 24 hours, 265 sites inspected2 minutes ago
-
Potohar Police arrest 3 suspects, recover 7 stolen motorcycles12 minutes ago
-
Driving licence facility available at 12 Police Stations in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s Kharif crops remain resilient despite floods: Experts31 minutes ago
-
Power supply restored to over 1,48,000 consumers in flooded areas32 minutes ago
-
Flood damage survey begins in Multan51 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves two cows from well51 minutes ago