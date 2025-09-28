Punjab Govt launches free vocational training for 40,000 prisoners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Government has launched a major initiative to provide one-month free vocational training to 40,000 prisoners across 40 jails of the province, starting next month, under the ‘Skilled Punjab’ vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Punjab, Dr Ehsan Bhutta, the training would focus on hospitality, waitering and cooking skills to help jail inmates earn a livelihood upon release, particularly those whose sentences were due to end within one to six months.

He made the remarks during the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Tourism Department, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Punjab Prisons/Home Department on Sunday.

The training will be conducted through the TDCP’s Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, which will establish centres in jails and engage expert trainers from the private sector.

Dr Bhutta highlighted the active role of TDCP Managing Director Asim Raza, who earlier served as Additional Secretary Prisons, in initiating the programme with the collaboration of the Inspector General of Prisons, Punjab.

He said the scheme would not only benefit prisoners but also strengthen coordination between the Tourism and Home departments while supporting safety measures for foreign tourists. By imparting vocational training and promoting health and hygiene practices, the programme aimed to reduce recidivism and aid rehabilitation, he added.

Dr Bhutta also linked the initiative to the chief minister’s ‘Health on Wheels’ concept, which seeks to deliver facilities at people’s doorsteps, and expressed gratitude to the Home and Prisons departments for their cooperation in making the project possible.