Punjab Govt. Launches Historic Initiative To Empower Farmers: DC Bhakkar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled a comprehensive plan on Tuesday to economically stabilize farmers in the province.
A key component of this initiative is the distribution of green tractors, which will provide farmers with the necessary tools to develop their agricultural skills and increase their economic prospects.
According to DC office, ceremony was held at the District Council Hall, where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf and MPA Aamir Inayat Khan Shahani were the guests of honor.
Ashraf emphasized that the green tractor scheme will offer ample opportunities for farmers to grow and become economically strong.
MPA Shahani highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, noting that a large number of 475 tractors will be distributed to farmers across the province.
The government is also providing a subsidy of one million rupees per tractor, which is a significant relief for farmers.
Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Dr. Amir Hussain announced that the distribution of green tractors will commence immediately, with 55,000 applications already received from farmers across the district.
This initiative is part of the Punjab government's broader vision to make agriculture a profitable venture and ensure the economic stability of farmers.
The government's efforts to promote agricultural development and provide relief to farmers are expected to have a positive impact on the province's economy and the lives of its citizens.
APP/hhd/378
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India committing severe human rights violations in Kashmir: Mashal Malik2 minutes ago
-
NA body chairman assures addressing APDA issues2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 drug peddlers, recover 11.5 kg Charas2 minutes ago
-
Cabinet gives nod to eight IPPs settlement agreements to bring down power tariff12 minutes ago
-
215 Rawalpindi Police personnel promoted22 minutes ago
-
Human Rights Council hosts 4th international awards show in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
Individuals involved in cyber terrorism to face action: Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bannu vows to eliminate polio, stresses national responsibility32 minutes ago
-
11 held with drugs, arms42 minutes ago
-
KP food authority imposes fine on shopkeeper for selling substandard foods42 minutes ago
-
Workshop on leadership starts at UoS42 minutes ago
-
Seminar marks Human Rights, Anti-Corruption Days42 minutes ago