Punjab Govt. Launches Historic Initiative To Empower Farmers: DC Bhakkar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Punjab Govt. launches historic initiative to empower farmers: DC Bhakkar

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled a comprehensive plan on Tuesday to economically stabilize farmers in the province.

A key component of this initiative is the distribution of green tractors, which will provide farmers with the necessary tools to develop their agricultural skills and increase their economic prospects.

According to DC office, ceremony was held at the District Council Hall, where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf and MPA Aamir Inayat Khan Shahani were the guests of honor.

Ashraf emphasized that the green tractor scheme will offer ample opportunities for farmers to grow and become economically strong.

MPA Shahani highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, noting that a large number of 475 tractors will be distributed to farmers across the province.

The government is also providing a subsidy of one million rupees per tractor, which is a significant relief for farmers.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Dr. Amir Hussain announced that the distribution of green tractors will commence immediately, with 55,000 applications already received from farmers across the district.

This initiative is part of the Punjab government's broader vision to make agriculture a profitable venture and ensure the economic stability of farmers.

The government's efforts to promote agricultural development and provide relief to farmers are expected to have a positive impact on the province's economy and the lives of its citizens.

