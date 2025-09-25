Punjab Govt. Launches Initiative To Combat Drug Menace
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government on Thursday has taken a significant step towards eliminating drugs in the province with the establishment of the Counter Narcotics Force.
According to DC office, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nankana Sahib, Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that new police stations will be set up in Nankana district to tackle the issue.
The government will target drug manufacturers and distributors, creating awareness about the dangers of drug addiction, and provide rehabilitation and skill development opportunities for addicts, the DC said.
He stressed the need for collective action to save the new generation from the destructive effects of drugs.
He directed government agencies and institutions to conduct secret checks on canteens in universities, colleges, and schools, and to medically examine employees.
Director Counter Narcotics Lahore Division, Muhammad Faisal, emphasized the importance of protecting the youth, who make up 60% of the population.
He urged the need for awareness campaigns in educational institutions to educate students about the risks of drug addiction.
He issued instructions to the officers of concerned institutions to keep records of canteen employees safe, get them medically examined, and remove drug addicts from canteens immediately.
The Punjab government is committed to making the province drug-free, and this initiative is expected to yield positive results in the coming months.
