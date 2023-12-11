Open Menu

Punjab Govt Launches Online Application For Driving License

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Punjab govt launches online application for driving license

The initiative, part of the Driving License Management System, allows residents to apply for learning driving licenses from the comfort of their homes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi introduced an online application for learning driving licenses in Lahore on Monday, aiming to enhance citizen convenience in obtaining licenses.

The initiative, part of the Driving License Management System, allowed residents to apply for learning driving licenses from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted the government's commitment to accessibility by offering the service not only online but also at patrol posts, service centers, and police stations.

The option to acquire a learner's license is now available at police station front desks, making the process even more convenient for citizens.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the CM house, saw the presence of key figures, including Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir, Inspector General of Police Dr.

Usman Anwar, Chairman Punjab Information Technology board Faisal Yousaf, and other relevant officials.

In a related development, the caretaker government approved a significant increase in the learner driving license fee during the 33rd cabinet meeting, set to take effect from January 1, 2024. The fee for a learner's driving license has been raised from Rs60 to Rs1000. Notably, U.S. citizens and Pakistani citizens residing in the U.S., Canada, and other countries have the option to obtain a driving license online by paying $100, according to a statement from the provincial cabinet.

The cabinet's decision includes hikes in fees for light and heavy vehicle driving licenses, as well as Public Service Vehicle (PSV) driving licenses, reflecting adjustments in the cost structure for various driving licenses.

