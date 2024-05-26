Punjab Govt Launches Online Portal For Sacrificial Animal Purchases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Punjab government has launched its first official online portal, enabling citizens to purchase sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes.
According to private news, this initiative allows people to buy sacrificial animals online ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, streamlining the process with the growing trend of modern technology.
The portal provides detailed listings of animals, including their pictures, age, weight, species, breed, price, and other relevant information.
Officials from the Punjab Cattle Market Management have ensured that the portal is secure for transactions, requiring ID card numbers from both buyers and sellers.
Additionally, the portal allows anyone to sell their animals after registration and will remain active even after Eid.
