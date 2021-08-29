Punjab Govt launches online system to bring transparency in tendering process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has launched an online system to bring transparency in tendering process of the government projects.

According to a district administration spokesman, to ensure transparency and convenience of the contractors in Punjab, the government on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had introduced an online system for the tendering process of the government projects.

E-tendering system had been introduced on the direction of the Chief Minister, he added.

Under first phase, the online tenders were received for the development projects worth Rs 50 million and above while in the next phase, tendering of all the projects would be done online.

With the help of this system, all the projects are being monitored at the provincial level and a central dashboard has also been set up for this purpose.

This system has helped in providing equal opportunities to all the contractors registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council to take part in the tendering process.

The online system has also eliminated paperwork and made business easier besides ensuring transparency.

Now, a contractor can take part in the tendering process of a project from any part of the world.

The contractors can visit www.elgcd.punjab.gov.pk website of the Punjab government or get information from 042-99030190.