Punjab Govt Launches 'Punjab Air Clean' Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 10:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The government of Punjab, in collaboration with the World Bank, is launching the Punjab Air Clean Programme.

The initiative aims to combat smog along with improving air quality Index (AQI) by introducing electric buses. Additionally, measures will be taken to make the agriculture and industrial sectors more environmentally friendly. The programme will also focus on public awareness and enhanced communication strategies.

