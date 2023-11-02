Open Menu

Punjab Govt Launches Strict Crackdown On Smoke-emitting Vehicles, Factories: Director

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Punjab govt launches strict crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, factories: Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Nazia Jabeen Thursday the Punjab government has ordered a strict crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles and industrial units to curb smog in the province as authorities declared smog a “calamity” in Punjab.

Talking to a private news channel, she said action would be taken against all factories causing environmental pollution with district administrations closely monitoring all industries and brick kilns.

She urged all the officers of the environment and allied departments to be active in the field instead of sitting in the offices.

The officers of the Department of Agriculture and local government have also imposed strict penalties for burning crop residue and garbage, she mentioned.

She confirmed that the smog control policy has been put in place and accordingly squads and teams have been formed to check violations, adding, that there will be a zero-tolerance policy against smog-emitting brick kilns, industries and stone-crushing plants.

An awareness campaign was also started across the district apprising the citizens of the negative effects of smog and the role they could play in mitigating it, she added.

She said that the citizens should keep an eye on their surroundings and report to 15 about the persons or activities causing smog and provide all possible support to the government institutions in taking measures to reduce environmental pollution.

Replying to a question, she said in a bid to protect public health now mandated to wear masks while going outdoors or attending school and offices.

